Shania Twain reminds us of her iconic leopard print outfit in new 'rule breaking' post The award-winning country star has a fabulous sense of style

Shania Twain went on a trip down memory lane this week and reminded her fans on social media of one of her most iconic looks to date.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning singer shared a photo still from her music video You Don't Impress Me Much, showing the star dressed in a leopard print dress while out in the snow.

The memorable outfit worn in the video consisted of a full robe with gloves and a hood, along with a sequined crop-top and matching choker necklace.

The photo had been used to promote Shania's latest episode of her Home Now Radio, which focused on genre defying and rule breaking artists.

In the caption, she wrote: "The latest Home Now Radio episode celebrates genre defying artists! (I know a few of those). The outlaws who go against the rules… rules were meant to be broken right? Listen now, only on @applemusic."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wow, so beautiful," while another wrote: "You started the leopard print craze!" A third simply responded with a fire emoji.

Shania Twain reminded fans of her iconic leopard print outfit

Shania is currently enjoying some much-deserved downtime over the festive season after recently concluding her Let's Go residency for the year.

She will be returning to the stage in February through to September. Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

The award-winning star has a legion of fans around the world

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

Shania is kicking off her residency again in the new year

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

