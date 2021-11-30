Shania Twain builds major hype with exciting countdown in an avant-garde gown We really cannot wait!

Shania Twain is positively bubbling with excitement and so are we as she counts the days down to a major career comeback happening soon.

The superstar singer shared a throwback shot of herself performing on stage during one of her shows, confidently belting as she's surrounded by her dancers.

She wore an avant-garde gown that only covered half of her body, while she wore a dazzling bodysuit on the other side.

The gown featured sheer fabric designs throughout, especially on the matching gloves, and one of her legs stuck out as she struck a power pose.

The outfit displayed the 56-year-old's phenomenal physique, coming from years of touring and a very healthy lifestyle beyond it.

And speaking of touring, Shania revealed with her social media post that her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Let's Go Vegas, was a mere three days away.

"THREE DAYS until me and my cowboys are back on the @zappostheater stage #LetsGoVegas," she captioned the shot, and fans couldn't have been more excited.

"Oh is Vegas going to have the best party ever. #loveyouShainiaAlways," one adoringly wrote, with another saying: "See you opening night and on the 5th - front row!!!!"

A third added: "So looking forward to seeing you on Saturday! Saw you a few years ago and I'm super excited," with many others echoing similar sentiments.

Even fellow country star Mickey Guyton got in on the fun and commented: "I Stan." And honestly, so do we!

The That Don't Impress Me Much singer has been sharing several glimpses of her sold-out shows from the past as she reflects on and anticipates her return to touring.

She recently posted a compilation of snippets from her performances on Thanksgiving as she mused in the caption: "The holiday weekend, the changing of the seasons, the fact that my Vegas residency restarts in ONE WEEK! I'm feeling very grateful.

"I'm thankful to be reunited with my team, to be gearing up for Vegas and most importantly... our reunion!! I always want to give thanks to you, for the love and joy you have given my life. I can't wait to see you all!!"

