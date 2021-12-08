Shania Twain counts down to show finale in shimmery gown and top hat The Canadian country star has a fabulous sense of style

Shania Twain is enjoying every moment of her Las Vegas residency and is pulling out all the stops when it comes to her outfits too.

The country star has been sharing regular photos and footage on social media for those who were unable to make the shows, and has been inundated with compliments concerning her show looks.

The star's latest outfit consisted of a sheer gown with a low-cut bodice.

The shimmery design featured a long train and cinched in at the waist to enhance the star's incredible figure. A pair of patching gloves and a glittery top hat completed the look.

In the caption of the post, Shania reflected on her time on stage so far, and revealed she was already half way through the residency.

"I am having such a blast being back with you guys. Three shows down, three to go!" she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You look radiant, Shania!" while another wrote: "Amazing show and you look great." A third added: "So happy to see you so happy."

Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

In recent weeks the singer had been sharing several glimpses of her sold-out shows from the past as she reflected on and anticipated her return to touring.

Shania Twain always looks fantastic

She recently posted a compilation of snippets from her performances on Thanksgiving as she mused in the caption: "The holiday weekend, the changing of the seasons, the fact that my Vegas residency restarts in ONE WEEK! I'm feeling very grateful.

"I'm thankful to be reunited with my team, to be gearing up for Vegas and most importantly... our reunion!! I always want to give thanks to you, for the love and joy you have given my life. I can't wait to see you all!!"

