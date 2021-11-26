Shania Twain dazzles in daring white dress in latest post The singer stunned fans with this look

Shania Twain always knows how to rock an outfit – and her latest look she shared on social media was no different. The country superstar took to Instagram to reveal her latest music playlist with her followers, and her daring white dress blew us away!

MORE: Shania Twain wows in skintight latex pants for exciting announcement

The singer could been seen in the snap on stage, no doubt putting on a show-stopping performance, surrounded by some backing dancers as she wore a glittering white dress with a racy thigh split. Shania looked engrossed by the show as belted out a tune.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain stuns in skintight latex pants for exciting announcement

The From This Moment On hit maker wrote in the caption: "Nothing beats the feeling of live music, the energy, the atmosphere... I'm addicted to it! This week's #HomeNowRadio episode is all about my favourite live songs, artists who took that energy and recorded it for us to enjoy again and again. Listen now, only on @applemusic."

Shania's post and recent playlist comes soon after she celebrated an incredible milestone in her own career – the 19th anniversary of her album, Up.

The singer paid tribute to the album last week by sharing a number of throwback photos from the Up era. The country star wrote in the caption: "19 years ago today, where has the time gone?! Happy Birthday to my fourth album Up!"

MORE: Shania Twain stuns in daring bold dress in gorgeous new photo

MORE: Shania Twain shares very rare pictures in memorable leopard-print outfit

Shania rocked the daring white dress

Although Up was released nearly two decades ago, Shania is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to music. The 56-year-old recently announced to her fans she's headlining the Boots and Hearts Festival in Ontario, Canada, next year.

Shania shared the news in a video which saw her rocking a sparkly blouse and cowboy hat as she captioned: "This ain't just any kind of party, this is a @bootsandhearts party #bootsbound @robynottolini @lindsayell you ready?"

Her fans were delighted with the news, with one person responding: "NO WAY!!!! YES!!!!!" A second said: "Canada, here we come!" as a third wrote: "Soooooo excited!!! Dream come true!!!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.