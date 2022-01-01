Louise Redknapp rocks figure-hugging leather trousers – and wait 'til you see her shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp looked stunning in leather trousers as she said goodbye to 2021 with a special post celebrating her achievements.

The former Eternal singer, 47, shared a throwback photo that saw her modelling a checked bodysuit teamed with wet-look leather leggings, highlighting her amazing figure. The edgy trousers were styled with the most amazing pair of Saint Laurent heels – our eyes were immediately drawn to them! Louise looked seriously cool in the statement shoes, complete with interlocking YSL statement metal heels.

In the accompanying caption, Louise shared her uplifting and positive outlook on life. She wrote: "So grateful that I got to experience some amazing things and incredible opportunities in 2021.

"Releasing my book 'You've Got This', working on new music, touring the country with 9 to 5, teaming up with some great brands, tv shows and magazines and of course spending precious time with my boys.

Louise looked amazing in leather and YSL heels

"Thank you to everyone that has continued to support me over the last 28 years… let’s make next year a good one! Here’s to 2022 and new beginning. Love Lou xxx."

The star's fans expressed their good wishes in the comments section, with one saying: "Fantastic picture happy new year." Another wrote: "Happy New year Lou let's hope 2022 is a better place" while a third commented: "Happy new year to you and your boys."

Louise favours a minimalist style

Others were immediately drawn to her amazing YSL shoes, with one fan sharing: "Love the heels. super cool."

Louise's shoes will set you back a cool £930, but how stunning are they? The 'Opyum Pumps' in patent leather are such a statement investment, and will never go out of style.

YSL Opyum Logo Heels, £ 930, Selfridges

The mother-of-two is a lover of timeless fashion trends and likes to keep her wardrobe minimal, favouring classic items she can style in different ways.

She recently told HELLO!: "I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again. As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road, I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show.

"So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

