Louise Redknapp stuns in thigh-high leather boots and silk – and wow

Louise Redknapp hit the town on Wednesday night in a seriously chic outfit, rocking head-to-toe black and looking a million dollars.

The star, 47, dressed to impress to attend the Massive Management Christmas party in London, donning a black satin shirt paired with an oversized blazer, in pictures published on the MailOnline. Louise stuck to her sombre theme by donning a knee-length black skirt teamed with a seriously stylish pair of leather boots. Ensuring all eyes were on her as she arrived at the bash, Louise showed off her sexy footwear, which came to above the knees.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp wows in homemade denim shorts

She carried a matching black clutch bag and accessorised with layered pendant necklaces.

The brunette beauty wore her hair down in a poker straight style and highlighted her eyes with heavy black kohl.

Louise's timeless look is so easy to recreate at home. We've tracked down her exact 'Silk-Satin Shirt' from Oresund Iris on the Net-A-Porter website, and it's still available in a few sizes if you're looking for an investment piece you can wear time and time again.

Oresund Iris Silk-Satin Shirt, £335, Net-A-Porter

Black Satin Choker Neck Blouse, £30, River Island

If a quick party season wardrobe refresh is more your thing, how nice is this River Island blouse with collar detailing just like Louise's shirt?

Louise has stepped up her fashion game of late. Earlier this week, the star – who recently weighed in on ex-husband Jamie Redknapp getting remarried and having a new baby in quick succession – donned a super chic look for a girls' night out.

She rocked a patent leather skirt by Helmut Lang teamed with a versatile black Cos knit. The mix of designer and high street was perfection, with Louise's statement skirt taking centre stage.

Louise wore her oversized jumper tucked into the high-end piece for extra definition.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.