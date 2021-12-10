Bronzed Louise Redknapp looks so stylish in leather

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We'd love to raid Louise Redknapp's wardrobe for the weekend, and the former Eternal star's latest outfit was no exception.

WOW: Louise Redknapp is glowing in dazzling new £20 look

The 47-year-old star looked amazing as she headed off on a girls' night out, rocking a black patent leather skirt by Helmut Lang teamed with a versatile black Cos knit. The mix of designer and high street was perfection, with Louise's statement skirt taking centre stage. She wore her oversized jumper tucked into the high-end piece for extra definition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp wows in must-have leather skirt

Louise dressed her look up with a pair of simple black stilettos and wore her long locks down in a sleek, straight style. She opted for a classic nude lip and a dark smoky eye – perfection.

MORE: Louise Redknapp discusses her exciting new fashion line

READ: Louise Redknapp 'really worried' about home situation with two sons

"Coming for my girls," she wrote, tagging her friends as she filmed herself posing in her full-length mirror.

How stunning did Louise look?

The mother-of-two is the queen of minimal fashion and always gives us serious style envy. You can't go wrong with a leather skirt this winter, and we've tracked down a mini version of Louise's pencil skirt online. It's only available in smaller sizes, but is currently reduced to £235 in the sale.

Reiss also does a great leather pencil skirt if you're looking for an alternative option. Pair yours with a chunky knit and go head-to-toe in black for a classic look, just like Louise.

Reagan Leather Pencil Skirt, £228, Reiss

SHOP NOW

Louise has stepped up her fashion game of late. Earlier this week, the star – who recently weighed in on ex-husband Jamie Redknapp getting remarried and having a new baby in quick succession – donned a super chic look on her Instagram account.

DISCOVER: Louise Redknapp shares rare photos of son Beau as he turns 13

The outfit consisted of a simple cream bodysuit, white blazer and toe cap high heel shoes… and that's it.

She shared the shot in aid of announcing she is set to perform at the Mighty Hoopla festival in south London next year. How exciting!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.