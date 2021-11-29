We all know that Louise Redknapp is one very stylish lady indeed. From her fashion blog to her live styling slots on the Lorraine show, the mother-of-two is a lady in the know when it comes to clothes.

The star tends to stick to super classic styles, which includes blazers, casual hoodies with slimline trousers, as well as fitted shirts and loafers. So you can imagine our surprise when the 9 To 5 star shared a snap of herself rocking some seriously funky Yeezy trainers with a rainbow trim.

In case you've been living on Mars, Adidas Yeezy is a fashion collaboration between the sportswear brand and Kanye West and they are notoriously hard to get hold of. So Louise having this unique pair means they are even more special.

Speaking exclusively with Hello!, the former fashion blogger remarked that she loves to recycle a few key pieces to see her through various occasions.

We're loving Louise's trainers

"I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again. As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

adidas YEEZY YEEZY Boost 350 V2 "MX Oat" sneakers, £364.00, Farfetch

Although the 47-year-old loves designer goods from time to time, she is a great fan of high street shopping. "The UK is really good for high street fashion and you no longer need to be wealthy to be fashionable. Having a good eye and a good high street can create your own sense of style."

