On Thursday evening Louise Redknapp took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a new coat styled with items from her fashion line with Peacocks, and we'll be honest, it made us want to buy it right away.

READ: Louise Redknapp is glowing in dazzling new £20 look

The coat in question looks to be a quilted design in khaki green and she has teamed it with a black roll neck.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in homemade denim shorts

The beautiful blonde singer announced the news she had curated a range with Peacocks earlier this month and so many of the styles have been flying off the shelves ever since.

MORE: Louise Redknapp blows fans away in silky asymmetric top

The mother-of-two said of her new career venture: "As you all know I love fashion and I am delighted to reveal that I’ve been working with @peacocks_fashion to put together my very own edit. These are highly styled, high quality pieces that represent the best of British fashion."

Louise looks amazing in her fashion edit with Peacocks

When it comes to her favourite thing about the edit, the 46-year-old quipped: “From the school run to a night out with girlfriends, the pieces in this edit will have you looking and feeling your best from morning until night. “I’m all about price per wear and getting clothes you can keep re-wearing in different ways to create new looks. I feel we’ve selected items to help you do that with this edit.”

Get the look!

Longline Hooded Liner Jacket, £60, Warehouse

READ: Louise Redknapp has us swooning over her sequin mini dress

Speaking exclusively with Hello!, the Lou Loves fashion blogger remarked that she loves to recycle a few key pieces to see her through various occasions. "I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again. As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.