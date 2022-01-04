﻿
emily-in-paris-jumpers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Très bien! 10 Emily in Paris slogan tops to buy now and j'adore forever

Bring a spot of Paris to your wardrobe with one of these slogan tops...

Emily in Paris recently returned to our screens for a second season, and with it brings even more fashion inspiration than we thought possible. 

While Emily Cooper – played by Lily Collins – makes bucket hats look trendy, has us wishing our own wardrobes were a lot more colourful, and longing for the day we could get through a 9 to 5 wearing high heels without a blister or broken heel, throughout both series, it's actually slogan tops with french sayings that are in high demand. 

While some may be on the hunt for slogan jumpers, others may prefer a fun phrase embellished on the front of a T-shirt to wear under knitwear in the winter, and on its own in the summer. 

What we love about a slogan top is you can pair it with almost anything, from jeans to skirts, under cami dresses, or jumpsuits, and even with loungewear. For those who want to stock up on French slogan jumpers, or T-shirts, we have you covered, as we've found a selection your wardrobe is in need of to channel your inner Emily Cooper. 

orange-paris

Paris Sweat, £36 (Was £45), Warehouse 

when-in-paris-jumper

When In Paris Jumper, £20 (Was £49), Oasis

bojour-jumper

Whistles Bonjour Print Sweatshirt, £79, John Lewis & Partners

la-villette-jumper

Sweatshirt, £17.99, H&M 

bon-jumper

Supersoft Bon Slogan Crew Neck Jumper, £15, M&S 

feministe-top

Je Suis Feminist Tee, £21.95, NA-KD

amor-fati

Zoe Amor Fati T-shirt, £48 (Was £80), Zadig & Voltaire

oui-jumper

Whistles Oui Oui Logo Relaxed Sweatshirt, £89, John Lewis  

emily-in-paris-debenhams

Emily in Paris License Oversized T-shirt, £12 (Was £15), Debenhams 

amour-jumper

Love Moschino Eiffel Tower wool-blend jumper, £134 (Was £224), Farfetch 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

