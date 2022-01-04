Maisie Bovingdon
French slogan tops to channel Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris. The best Paris slogan T-shirts, jumpers and sweatshirts.
Emily in Paris recently returned to our screens for a second season, and with it brings even more fashion inspiration than we thought possible.
While Emily Cooper – played by Lily Collins – makes bucket hats look trendy, has us wishing our own wardrobes were a lot more colourful, and longing for the day we could get through a 9 to 5 wearing high heels without a blister or broken heel, throughout both series, it's actually slogan tops with french sayings that are in high demand.
While some may be on the hunt for slogan jumpers, others may prefer a fun phrase embellished on the front of a T-shirt to wear under knitwear in the winter, and on its own in the summer.
What we love about a slogan top is you can pair it with almost anything, from jeans to skirts, under cami dresses, or jumpsuits, and even with loungewear. For those who want to stock up on French slogan jumpers, or T-shirts, we have you covered, as we've found a selection your wardrobe is in need of to channel your inner Emily Cooper.
Paris Sweat, £36 (Was £45), Warehouse
When In Paris Jumper, £20 (Was £49), Oasis
Whistles Bonjour Print Sweatshirt, £79, John Lewis & Partners
Sweatshirt, £17.99, H&M
Supersoft Bon Slogan Crew Neck Jumper, £15, M&S
Je Suis Feminist Tee, £21.95, NA-KD
Zoe Amor Fati T-shirt, £48 (Was £80), Zadig & Voltaire
Whistles Oui Oui Logo Relaxed Sweatshirt, £89, John Lewis
Emily in Paris License Oversized T-shirt, £12 (Was £15), Debenhams
Love Moschino Eiffel Tower wool-blend jumper, £134 (Was £224), Farfetch
