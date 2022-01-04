Emily in Paris recently returned to our screens for a second season, and with it brings even more fashion inspiration than we thought possible.

While Emily Cooper – played by Lily Collins – makes bucket hats look trendy, has us wishing our own wardrobes were a lot more colourful, and longing for the day we could get through a 9 to 5 wearing high heels without a blister or broken heel, throughout both series, it's actually slogan tops with french sayings that are in high demand.

While some may be on the hunt for slogan jumpers, others may prefer a fun phrase embellished on the front of a T-shirt to wear under knitwear in the winter, and on its own in the summer.

What we love about a slogan top is you can pair it with almost anything, from jeans to skirts, under cami dresses, or jumpsuits, and even with loungewear. For those who want to stock up on French slogan jumpers, or T-shirts, we have you covered, as we've found a selection your wardrobe is in need of to channel your inner Emily Cooper.

Paris Sweat, £36 (Was £45), Warehouse

When In Paris Jumper, £20 (Was £49), Oasis

Whistles Bonjour Print Sweatshirt, £79, John Lewis & Partners

Sweatshirt, £17.99, H&M

Supersoft Bon Slogan Crew Neck Jumper, £15, M&S

Je Suis Feminist Tee, £21.95, NA-KD

Zoe Amor Fati T-shirt, £48 (Was £80), Zadig & Voltaire

Whistles Oui Oui Logo Relaxed Sweatshirt, £89, John Lewis

Emily in Paris License Oversized T-shirt, £12 (Was £15), Debenhams

Love Moschino Eiffel Tower wool-blend jumper, £134 (Was £224), Farfetch

