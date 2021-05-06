Lily Collins' new purse for Emily in Paris is set to be the season's biggest trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This is not a drill! Emily in Paris has officially started filming for season two. Pictured on set in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, Lily Collins looked seriously chic in one of Emily's vibrant and eclectic ensembles. Teaming a blue ruffled dress with a neon orange and pink purse, we can already see the character's colourful bag becoming the season's biggest trend!

RELATED: Emily in Paris: everything we know about season two so far

Lily's orange and pink tote bag stood out as she filmed scenes for Emily in Paris

Adding the perfect pop of colour to her pastel summer dress, Emily's outfit was polished off with a gold hooped necklace and pink beaded bracelets. Rocking the protagonist's go-to loose curls and favourite makeup look – a smokey shadow, honey-hued blusher and a soft berry lipstick – Lily had certainly transformed back into the iconic character.

READ: Fans have mixed views on Netflix announcing season two of Emily in Paris

SHOP SIMILAR:

Paper Straw Bag, £17.99/$24.99, H&M

Colour Block Shopper Bag, £69/$97.82, Not On The High Street

Neon Pink and Orange Tote Bag, £16.26/$23.58, Redbubble

Orange Stripe Tote, £225/$228, Kate Spade

After making its Netflix debut last year, Emily in Paris had fans rushing to shop everything from red berets to bag charms, check blazers, retro camera phone cases and more. Patricia Field, the renowned costume designer behind Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada, was responsible for putting together each and every one of Emily's outfits on the show – and we can't wait to see what she has in store for season two.

MORE: The most beautiful Emily in Paris filming locations revealed

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Emily in Paris season one trailer

Speaking to InStyle, the designer opened up about working on the show.

"My thing is just to make my actors happy, and for them to be interesting and original instead of trendy," she said. "I have a tendency of making up these outfits that are not necessarily something you've seen before, but still hold some interest. Because that's what lasts in a wardrobe, it really does."

Emily's handbag collection is a thing of beauty, and season two is set to showcase even more stunning designs. Explaining how to find the perfect purse, Patricia continued:

"There's nothing wrong with whoever — Balmain, Balenciaga. But if something is different and catches the eye, it makes an impression. It also has to look good and work with the outfit. But if I've never seen it before, I would prefer to see it than not."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.