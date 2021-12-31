Lily Collins sends fans wild with previously unseen angelic wedding photos

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins married film director Charlie McDowell in September, and on Thursday the actress delighted fans by sharing a series of previously unseen wedding photos!

As 2021 comes to a close, Lily wanted to share one of her highlights – marrying the love of her life. The star posted five different breathtaking photographs, including one where her beautiful flower girls are carrying her veil.

She wrote: " By far my favorite moment of 2021. The year I married my best friend and love. Still feels like a dream - thank god we have the beautiful pictures to help us relive the magic…"

Lily Collins fans adored her statement wedding veil

It was Lily's hooded lace veil which stole the show on the day, and fans are still not over the epic bridal look. The comments section was awash with praise for the star and her wedding style.

Lily and Charlie married in September 2021

One fan penned: "Oh my goodness that dress with that veil [love heart eyed emojis], and another added: "That veil is what dreams are made of!!!"

A third said: "Every detail is perfect and so magical! You looked so stunning!! Without a doubt one of the most important and beautiful moments of this year."

Lily and Charlie said 'I do' at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th-century ghost town that has been turned into a luxury resort outside of Telluride, Colorado.

Lily has a beautiful engagement ring

"I’ve never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell," Lily wrote alongside the first photos of the newlyweds.

Back in 2020, Charlie proposed with the most unique diamond. It's a rose-cut gemstone, and the light pink hue makes it so eye-catching.

Since the proposal, Lily has uploaded a number of Instagram posts, showing off the rock. In one, she simply said: "My favourite new accessory."

