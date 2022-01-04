﻿
victoria-beckahm-harper-instagram

Harper Beckham is mum Victoria's double in striking printed dress

Harper is Victoria's mini-me!

Victoria Beckham's youngest child Harper Seven is quite the fashion icon, as proven by the former Spice Girl's latest Instagram post.

Fashion designer Victoria and her husband David Beckham recently headed stateside with ten-year-old Harper to spend time with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée, Nicola Peltz. Taking to Instagram to share a sweet moment between the engaged couple and Harper, Victoria posted a snap of "family dinner last night", and we can't stop looking at Harper's stylish dress!

Donning a chic green marbled ensemble, Harper looked so chic in the colourful piece as she wrapped her arm around Nicola and beamed at the camera.

Wearing her brunette hair down in a sleek, straightened style, we couldn't help but liken Harper's stylish dress sense to Victoria's.

harper-seven-miami-dress

Harper donned a striking green dress for dinner with her family

The young Beckham's dress looks just like this ruched bodycon from River Island, retailing for £36. Team with chunky boots and an oversized blazer for a look to suit any age.

Harper shares an extremely close relationship with her oldest brother and sister-in-law to be, often featuring in Brooklyn and Nicola's Instagram posts and thrilling fans with their heartwarming videos.

Just last month, Victoria posted a clip of her youngest and eldest child on the dancefloor at their grandfather's wedding, with Brooklyn twirling his sister around before they share a sweet embrace. Harper looked adorable in a blue velvet dress with a white shrug and matching ballet flats, while Brooklyn looked dapper in a navy suit.

Captioning the touching sibling moment, Victoria wrote: "Someone loves dancing with their big brother love you @brooklynbeckham #HarperSeven."

harper-brooklyn-beckham-dancing

Brooklyn and Harper enjoyed a brother-sister moment on the dancefloor

Fans loved seeing a glimpse into the family celebrations and couldn't help but comment on the bond between Harper and Brooklyn.

"That is so beautiful," responded one. A second commented: "Love how real and how much love this family has for one another." A third added: "Your family is so beautiful and happy," and a fourth penned: "They look so much alike!

