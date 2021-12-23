Emily in Paris: Where to shop the best outfits from Lily Collins’ Netflix series

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emily in Paris has officially returned to our screens for season two, and if you haven't already binged the Netflix series, you better press play now!

With our favourite Chicago-native back navigating the streets of Paris, her sartorial style never fails to impress. Lily Collins' iconic character owes her wardrobe to Marylin Fitoussi, with Sex and the City's Patricia Field on board as lead costume consultant – no wonder Emily's become an overnight fashion icon.

Boasting a unique blend of designer pieces and vintage couture, Emily Cooper's wardrobe might seem unattainable at first, but thanks to the high street, you can recreate her best and brightest outfits from season two – at a fraction of the price of course.

From the heroine's sunshine yellow beret to her red taffeta gown and très chic blazer collection, recreate Emily's style with the dreamiest designs from Zara, Karen Millen, Coast and more.

Emily added a mustard beret to her collection this season

From the moment she arrived in the City of Lights, Emily has championed the timeless beret, sparking a major comeback for the French fashion trend. A go-to accessory for the protagonist, season two saw Emily rocking a mustard yellow version and thanks to Accessorize you can add this near-identical hat to your wardrobe for just £14.

GET THE LOOK:

Yellow Beret, £14, Accessorize

The heroine rocked a blue ruffled dress while touring Saint-Tropez

Emily swapped her work attire for beachwear and summer dresses as she headed to Saint-Tropez for the weekend. Donning a cornflower blue ruffled design, the protagonist had us swooning over her outfit as she relaxed on Gregory Elliott Dupree's yacht. Reduced from £299 to £120 in the sale, Karen Millen's woven mini dress bears a striking resemblance to Emily's – and we're adding it to basket ASAP.

GET THE LOOK:

Blue Drama Frill Structured Woven Mini Dress, £120, Karen Millen

Emily nailed Parisian chic in a Breton striped top

It doesn’t get more French than a Breton striped top, and Emily added a three-quarter-length tee to her wardrobe this season. An everyday staple, Boden’s black and white top can be styled with everything from colourful skirts to high-waisted jeans and tailored trousers.

GET THE LOOK:

Breton Stripe Top, £28, Boden

Lily Collins' character stunned in a red tulle gown while attending a fashion show

The pièce de résistance of Emily's season two wardrobe, fans fell head over heels for the Giambattista Valli X H&M Long Tulle Gown that she wore in episode 10. Feeling inspired? Look no further than Coast's mesh tiered dress – J'adore.

GET THE LOOK:

Red Mesh Tiered Skirt Midi Dress, £137, Coast

The fashionista loves a bold patterned blazer

Boasting an impressive blazer collection, Emily loves a statement jacket and one of her must-have layering pieces is the gingham number that she donned for French class. Retailing at an affordable £59.99, Zara's houndstooth version is almost identical and perfect for the coming seasons!

GET THE LOOK:

Green Houndstooth Blazer, £59.99, Zara

