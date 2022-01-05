Amy Robach's on-air style statements have certainly won her quite a few fans, and her latest ensemble might just have gotten her many more.

The Good Morning America host appeared for a new episode of the morning show in a red and black ensemble that would make anyone stop and stare.

She wore a Boss sweater featuring a red and black striped pattern that hugged her figure, paired with lightly checkered Marciano black pants.

The outfit not only looked supremely chic, but also showed off her long and lean legs, honed by intense training as a runner and her general penchant for fitness.

However, there was a special reason for the outfit, as she revealed it was a show of support for the University of Georgia Bulldogs, who will be playing against Alabama next week.

In the caption, she wrote: "Wearing my red and black today - hoping to be celebrating this time next week! #godawgs #nationalchampionship #beatbama.

"Repost from @jls_style using repost_now_app - @ajrobach wears @boss sweater @marciano trousers and @bonheur_jewelry earrings. #amyrobach #boss #marciano #bonheurjewelry."

Amy wore red and black in support of the Georgia Bulldogs

Fans were just as enthusiastic, as one wrote: "Looking fabulous darling just fab! GMA3 #1," and another added: "I'm a Razorback fan always but, next Monday I'll be cheering on your dawgs! #godawgs #teamgeorgia #keepthetidefromrolling." A third said: "Seeing you is the best way to start off this New Year."

The look served as a return to glam for Amy after the holiday break, and her ensemble just before it was just as much of a stunner.

She wore a bright red mini dress by A.L.C. that completely covered her from the neck down to her thighs, completing the look with heart earrings by Roberto Coin and tan heels.

The dress fit the festive mood, especially considering in the background behind her stood two fully-decorated Christmas trees.

The GMA host's festive dress showed off her muscular legs

But it was her legs that were, once again, the true stars of the show, as they shined in their supremely toned and muscular form.

