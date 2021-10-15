Amy Robach rocks head-to-toe white outfit as she 'breaks cardinal Labor Day rule'

Amy Robach rocked an all-white outfit on Good Morning America on Friday, joking that she was breaking the cardinal Labor Day rule.

MORE: Amy Robach is positively glowing during special reunion

Showing off her toned physique, thanks to her love of running, the mom-of-two wore a Club Monaco Symone jumpsuit featuring a high-neck and sleeveless arms, paired with oversized gold hoops by Bonheur Jewelry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach's five style lessons

The jumpsuit is out of stock with most retailers but Nordstrom Rack has several left at the discounted price of $119.97.

"Wearing white after Labor Day #rebel #happyfriday," Amy captioned the pictures, noting that she was rebelling against a traditional saying that stems from the early 20th century when wearing white after Labor Day - the end of summer - was a sign of wealth, and therefore showing off.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach's new kitchen makeover includes epic hidden feature

MORE: Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

By the 1950s, it was a firm rule among the wealthy and to this day is still held in regards in many parts of the country.

Amy rocked the Club Monaco jumpsuit

As well as hosting GMA, Amy has been sharing details with fans of her new venture, a children's book called Better Together which, due to publishing issues, was pushed back from a September release.

Amy and her husband Andrew Shue have a beautiful blended family with five children between them, and when first got together their children were between the ages of three and 13 meaning they wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

The book is out in late October

Amy explained earlier in 2021: "We have been talking about this book really ever since our family blended 12 years ago now.

"They were ages three to 13 and it's hard to explain to young kids 'hey meet your new brother, meet your new sister,' and now get along and love each other.

"There's so much that's happening post-divorce and it's scary and overwhelming, so we came up with stories of animals in our backyard in the house we moved in together. We were like they are all playing together and are becoming a family together."

Better Together hits shelves on 26 October.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox