Amy Robach has often wowed fans with her phenomenal sense of style, especially with her looks when she's on the air.

The Good Morning America star appeared for the latest instalment of the morning show in a mini dress that fans won't be forgetting anytime soon.

She shared a picture of herself from the studio as she posed along with her co-stars TJ Holmes and Jennifer Ashton, along with the show's guest, Marie Osmond.

Amy wore a purple design that sported a gold and black pattern running throughout that also showed off her supremely toned runner's legs.

The dress also featured a silhouette that hugged her figure, as she paired it with her long blonde locks falling onto her shoulders and matching strappy heels.

"A little bit country, a little bit rock and roll! @marieosmond," Amy wrote on the picture, and fans flooded the comments with praise.

Amy showed off her lean legs in a purple patterned mini dress

Many dropped scores of flame and heart emojis, with one writing: "Great Photo! Marie Osmond looks INCREDIBLE! Always such a Sweet Girl," and another saying: "This picture is rockin."

A third commented: "Poor TJ surrounded by 3 beautiful ladies," with another adding: "This post is rocking on."

The TV star recently took to social media to show off another incredible look, this time a red hot one that matched with her mother's.

Amy enjoyed a day out with her mom and dad at the Georgia Bulldogs game, and shared a lovely photo with them, who both looked incredibly youthful.

The star shared a snapshot with her very youthful looking parents

Both Amy and her mom wore matching red T-shirts repping for the team, and they looked very much alike, proving that good genes really do make all the difference.

A fan even commented the same on the post, writing: "Your parents look so young as do you! It must be the same genes and healthy living."

