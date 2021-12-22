Amy Robach wows in a festive red mini dress for latest GMA appearance Those are clearly runner's legs

Amy Robach certainly knows how to make a chic statement when on the air, and her latest appearance was absolutely no exception.

The Good Morning America star took to social media to share a little behind-the-scenes peek at her look for the newest instalment.

Amy wore a bright red mini dress that completely covered her from the neck down to her thighs, perfectly hugging her figure, completing the look with tan heels. The dress fit the festive mood, especially considering in the background behind her stood two fully-decorated Christmas trees.

But it was her legs that were the true stars of the show, as they shined in their supremely toned and muscular form, honed after countless hours of running and training.

The TV personality has always valued her fitness, and has frequently participated in marathons and other events that have tested her mettle, and outfits like these show off the results to perfection.

She captioned the picture: "T-minus 3 days till Christmas and here's to hoping you can find some holiday cheer! Always something to be grateful for even with another tough year! These past few weeks….#hanginthere #happyholidays."

Amy stunned fans with her toned legs in her festive red mini dress

Fans took to the comments to flood it with a drove of heart emojis, and many spread some holiday cheer of their own, with one writing: "Grateful to have you to watch all week Amy!! Ha! Merry cmas lady!!!"

Another commented: "You're looking soooo wonderful!!!" A third added: "Take my breath away woman," with one simply saying: "Killer legs!"

The GMA host usually frequents the long sprints with her close friend Nikki, who often makes an appearance on her social feed, and popped up in her latest post for a heartfelt reason.

Amy shared a series of pictures of the two as she celebrated her birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to my bestie - this first pic sums up how you tackle life - with joy and purpose!

The GMA host paid tribute to her friend on her birthday

"From running marathons to sipping Palomas to climbing mountains to forced hugs - love you to the moon and back Nik."

