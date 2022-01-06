Elizabeth Hurley gives candid health update with sensational bikini photo Healing energy all the way

Elizabeth Hurley set pulses racing once again with another one of her sensational bikini photos, although this one came with a health admission.

The model and actress took to Instagram to share a throwback shot of herself when she was in the Caribbean filming Christmas in the Caribbean.

In the photograph, she wore a barely there nude-colored two-piece bikini with chain-link detailing on the top and bottom, another piece from her eponymous swimwear line.

The design hugged her curves and showed off her sensationally toned figure and also proved to be aesthetically pleasing in the orange hue of the photograph.

Elizabeth revealed that the shot held special meaning for her, as it was taken just before she'd sprained her ankle while on set.

She wrote in the caption: "Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean - just before I sprained my silly ankle.

"Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself," she concluded, and fans inundated her with support.

Elizabeth posed in the chain-link bikini just before spraining her ankle

One commented: "Healing sent with so much love, to the hottest woman alive," with another saying: "Hope you feel better soon."

Many others commented on how absolutely amazing she looked, with one writing: "Bombshell January," and a fourth adding: "How is this even possible? Ageless photo."

The Father Christmas is Back star shared a photograph of herself posing in the same bikini back in October when she first landed in the Caribbean.

The actress shared a picture of herself surrounded by the most breathtaking views of the sea as she showed off her phenomenal physique in the two-piece.

The model showed off her bikini body in the two-piece

"Oh yeeeeees… finally sun, sea and sun," she'd captioned the shot, in which she also sported a pair of shades and posed on the sand while playing with her hair, and fans loved it.

