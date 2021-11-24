Elizabeth Hurley wows fans as she rocks breton-stripe bikini

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a stunning new snap that shows her emerging from the water in a breton-stripe bikini.

The mom-of-one looked fabulous in the picture which saw her wearing retro Fendi sunglasses and swimwear from her own line Elizabeth Hurley Beach; her hair was loosely tied up in a pony and her make-up was kept natural.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley reveals she saved two of her friends lives after they were diagnosed with breast cancer

"Perfect combo- @elizabethhurleybeach @fendi," she captioned the post, revealing that it was taken in the Caribbean.

"Gorgeous!!!" commented one fan as others simply shared heart emojis. Elizabeth's pal and make-up artist Sandy Linter added: "Oh hello good evening."

The actress has been on the small island of Nevis in the Caribbean Sea to film festive romantic comedy Christmas in the Caribbean.

In the holiday movie, the 56-year-old actress will play a hopeless romantic who is jilted at the altar. As the official synopsis reads: "Not to let her Christmas in the Caribbean honeymoon go to waste, Rachel and her two bridesmaids jet off to the islands, where love blossoms and she has to make a life choice."

Elizabeth looked fabulous in the bikini pic

Speaking about the exciting news, Elizabeth said in a statement: "An offer to shoot a movie in the Caribbean, after more than 18 months of lockdowns, was irresistible. Christmas in the Caribbean is a fun, lively antidote to all that misery."

Joining Elizabeth in the movie are Bridgerton's Caroline Quentin, NCIS: LA star Rafael Martinez, Nathalie Cox, Edoardo Costa, Hadar Cats and Downtown Julie Brown.

Whilst on the island she also enjoyed a tropical premiere for another festive film, Father Christmas is Back.

Elizabeth was accompanied by her younger brother Michael

For the premiere, Elizabeth looked gorgeous in a pink dress with purple printed flowers. The number featured gorgeous ruffle short sleeves and a plunging neckline. Elizabeth complemented the look with her hair in waves and a gold clutch, matching sandals, a simple and elegant heart necklace and diamond hoop earrings.

She was joined by her son Damian and her brother Michael.

Father Christmas is Back, which landed on the streaming platform, tells the story of a family of sisters who are shocked when their long-lost father shows up at their Christmas celebrations.

