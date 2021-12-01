We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Elizabeth Hurley's fans are used to being stunned by the model's flawless swimsuit photos, but this time she wowed them in a gorgeous black midi dress.

The star was using her modelling experience to its most as she posed in the stunning woollen item from Versace that featured a plunging neckline that showed off her figure to its fullest, as well as a small cut-out mid-section. She clearly had a great time modelling the jaw-dropping dress as she posed up a storm in the outfit, raising her hands in jubilation for some of the photos.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley wows in plunging golden gown

As the photographer gave instructions to her, and called her poses "nice", Elizabeth captioned her post: "Showing off with @ellenvonunwerth @donatella_versace @versace."

As ever, fans were blown away by her stunning social media post, as one enthused: "Absolutely stunning," and close friend Melissa Odabash added: "Hottie, best body and skin," alongside several flame emojis.

Donnatella Versace was similarly impressed, as she posted: "Yesssss!!!! FABULOUS!!!" and another fan commented: "An Amazonian goddess! Beautiful as always!"

And as always when it comes to one of Elizabeth's social media posts, the comments section was also flooded with heart and flame emojis.

Elizabeth modelled the dress perfectly

The dress the Bedazzled star models is an enchanting one from Versace with the fabric being 100% virgin wool.

The gorgeous item costs £2,110 and features a graphic neckline as well as a slit at the bottom of the dress.

Wool Midi Dress, £2,110.00, Versace

The stunning model recently caused a sensation online as she rocked a stunning breton-stripe bikini while enjoying a luxurious trip abroad.

The mum-of-one looked fabulous in the picture which saw her wearing retro Fendi sunglasses and swimwear from her own line Elizabeth Hurley Beach; her hair was loosely tied up in a ponytail and her make-up was kept natural.

"Perfect combo- @elizabethhurleybeach @fendi," she captioned the post, revealing that it was taken in the Caribbean.

"Gorgeous!!!" commented one fan as others simply shared heart emojis. Elizabeth's pal and make-up artist Sandy Linter added: "Oh hello good evening."

