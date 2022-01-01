Elizabeth Hurley is Supergirl in incredible figure-hugging outfit

Elizabeth Hurley welcomed 2022 in the most unexpected fashion as the glamorous model wore a Supergirl outfit and rolled around with a male companion.

The star looked sensational in the curve-hugging outfit that highlighted the star's incredible physique. She also had her hair done with blonde highlights so that she looked more like the superhero, before she did some rough and tumble with her friend, who was wearing a matching Superman costume. The final photo showed off more of her daring outfit, which included a cape, fishnet tights and some knee-high boots.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley marks night out in style

Elizabeth posed with her friend, one saw them strike a pose like a couple attending prom, while another saw the model getting close as they struck a pose.

In her caption, she teased: "Supergirl vs Superman. Happy New Year everyone."

And as always with her jaw-dropping posts, her fans lost their minds and headed to the comments to show their appreciation for her beauty.

One enthused: "So beautiful! Happy New Year," and a second added: "Supergirl every time," and a third commented: "Definitely Superwoman."

The star looked flawless in her get-up

Many others were left speechless by the post and shared flame and heart emojis.

To mark the end of the year, the Royals star shared a hilarious video montage of every time that her character on the show, Queen Helena, said the words: "The Queen."

The star and her friend marked the celebration in style

The clip showcased some of the star's memorable outfits from the show, including a stylish purple midi dress that featured capped sleeves and a figure-flattering cut.

Other looks included a white lace dress teamed with diamond earrings and an electric blue gown.

In the caption, Elizabeth simply wrote: "Rightful Queen of England," and fans were quick to comment. "You're as glorious as any queen," one wrote, while another commented: "This show needs to come back." A third added: "You look as beautiful as ever."

