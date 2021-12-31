Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in royal-inspired gown in nostalgic video The star is a talented actress and model

Elizabeth Hurley has a never-ending list of talents including acting, and reminded her fans of her role on The Royals in a fun new montage posted on Instagram.

The actress shared footage of her in character as Queen Helena every time she said the word 'The Queen'.

The clip showcased some of the star's memorable outfits from the show, including a stylish purple midi dress that featured capped sleeves and a figure-flattering cut.

Other looks included a white lace dress teamed with diamond earrings and an electric blue gown.

In the caption, Elizabeth simply wrote: "Rightful Queen of England," and fans were quick to comment. "You're as glorious as any queen," one wrote, while another commented: "This show needs to come back." A third added: "You look as beautiful as ever."

Elizabeth and fans of The Royals would all love there to have been another series of the E! show, which reached a premature end after Season 4.

Chatting about the ending on Watch What Happens Live in December 2019, the mom-of-one replied when asked if she was happy with the show's conclusion: "No. We didn't expect it to end. Everybody thought there would definitely be a fifth season, so the storylines weren't really finished properly.

"I think a lot of the fans were upset that we didn't tie up loose ends. We were upset too, in a way."

In the episode, a caller asked Elizabeth if there was any hope of a fifth season, to which she replied: "Unlikely, I think the sets were burned. They're gone."

Along with acting, Elizabeth has made a name for herself as a successful model and even has her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she regularly models online.

The modelling job allows the star to travel the world, but when she isn't working she prefers nothing more than spending time at home with her family in Herefordshire.

The star shared a set of gorgeous photos of her modelling a pink sequined mini dress on Christmas Day while posing in her living room at her country home.

