Davina McCall stuns in gorgeous blue dress on The Masked Singer The ITV show's judge dared to be different

Davina McCall delighted The Masked Singer viewers on Saturday night with her amazing look which consisted of a breathtaking blue dress with a daring leg split.

The presenter and fitness fan, 54, looked gorgeous in the stunning frock which came from designer Galia Lahav as she joined fellow judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross on the panel of the ITV show.

WATCH: What's in Davina McCall's fridge?

The dress highlighted her incredibly toned legs and tied up at the front with two string straps. But she didn't go for fancy shoes, instead opting for a comfortable pair of trainers.

She let her stunning brunette locks flow down one side of her face and stunned with her movie-star level makeup.

Davina looked flawless

Sharing a photo of her stunning look on Instagram before the show, Davina wrote: "Tonight is trainers and beautiful @galialahav dress night on @maskedsingeruk 7 pm @itv #maskedsingeruk.

"It was the day after I fell running and there was no way my foot would squeeze into a heel tonight is movies night … thank you for my movie star hair @mdlondon and my make up @cherylphelpsgardiner and my lovely dress @angiesmithstyle and @abigailrosewhite."

Fans were loving her choice of attire, taking to the comments to praise her outfit. One said: "Love you my gorgeous friend," and another added: "Beautiful Davina."

Last weekend, Davina wowed fans with her sparkly dress for the series three launch weekend. Rocking the one-shoulder dress with fringe detailing and a one-shoulder cut, the presenter proudly showcased the chic little number on Instagram.

The dress boasted a cheeky side-split and was teamed with simple black stilettos. Davina's hair was coiffed in a high ponytail with long, sleek extensions giving her extra volume.

Davina looked stunning for the series three launch weekend

In her hand was her trusty new notebook to jot down the clues this series– although her guesses have been wildly wrong so far!

The first two episodes of The Masked Singer saw Heather Small unmasked as Chandelier followed by Gloria Hunniford masquerading as Snow Leopard.