Davina McCall's 'elvish' look on The Masked Singer sends fans wild

Davina McCall switched up her look on The Masked Singer on Saturday night, ditching her black and white frocks for a bold metallic dress and extra-long hair – which she described as "elvish"!

Sharing her outfit and beauty credits on Instagram as usual, the TV star posed for photos in a stunning one-shouldered midi dress from Norma Kamali. The form-fitting design was made out of the brand's signature stretch-jersey and currently has 50 per cent off in the sale, dropping its price to £123.92.

Fans of the figure-hugging 'Diana' frock can also pick it up in white, silver and mustard colourways – but with all of them in the sale, they're selling out quickly.

WATCH: Davina McCall's workout partner has moved into family home

Styled by Angie Smith and Abigail White, Davina kept the rest of her look simple with matching metallic heels and minimal gold jewellery.

But it was her hair that caught the attention of her followers! The 53-year-old's usual shoulder-length brunette hair was nowhere to be seen, with hair extensions adding considerable length to her usual locks and a braid fastening the top section away from her face – a look courtesy of Davina's partner and hairstylist Michael Douglas.

The TV star opted for a bold metallic dress and hair extensions

She said of the look: "(Channeling elvish vibes #lordoftherings) @mdlondon looks a bit like #aragorn come to think of it."

Davina's celebrity friends were delighted with her overall ensemble, with the likes of Ruth Langsford, Amanda Holden and Alexandra Burke all commenting on the picture.

Norma Kamali metallic dress, was £247.85 now £123.92, Net-A-Porter

"Wow you look INCREDIBLE," Rebecka Vardy added, while another fan wrote: "Love the hair!! Gorgeous dress too! Xx." A third commented: "Beautiful! Never have recognised you! Your hair is so long!"

Davina recently revealed how much she loves being in her fifties after defending herself from an online troll. One Twitter user claimed "she was too old" to wear a stunning thigh-split polka dot gown from Retrofête during her appearance on The Masked Singer.

Michael Douglas showed off Davina's beautiful hairstyle

The harsh tweet had read: "Old over sun-kissed woman should cover up... stunning dress but not for the wrinkly crinkly... demure for the mature." Upon seeing the response, Davina said: "Really sorry. Absolutely no chance of demure over here Sue... growing old disgracefully is far more fun."

Speaking on The Mid Point podcast with Gabby Logan, the TV star confessed: "I used to look at the 50s and think, 'It's over, once you turn 50 - that's it…' I feel it's my duty to live my best life to show all the 30 and 40-year-olds, and even 20-year-olds."

She added: "Apparently she's deleted her Twitter account. I feel terrible, I didn't mean to. I'm just going to let people insult me from now on, it was meant to be a joke, that's why I put her name in the reply."

