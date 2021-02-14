Davina McCall wows in sparkly backless dress for The Masked Singer final

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Masked Singer final was certainly one to remember – and we're not just talking about finally revealing the winner, Joss Stone! On Saturday night, Davina McCall wowed viewers in a bright blue sequinned gown and silver heels.

Her outfit, put together by stylists Angie Smith and Abigail White, was from Galvan London and featured a fitted silhouette with a halterneck, open back and leg split.

Davina looked beautiful in the 'Oceana' dress, which is currently on sale with 60 per cent off – but limited sizes are available so hurry if you want to get your hands on the glamorous style.

Modelling the pretty dress shortly before the show started, Davina shared a series of Instagram photos and drew attention to one particular part of her outfit.

"It's the final of the @maskedsingeruk toniiiiiiight!!!! We have last years winner with us @lilcola. Tonight’s look is by @galvanlondon thanks to @abigailrosewhite c/o @angiesmithstyle ... make up by @cherylphelpsgardiner and hair by @mdlondon. Thank you all for watching ... it’s been a blast tweeting along with u all!!! Let’s do it again at 7 pm on @itv and don’t forget to #maskedsingeruk!!! Good luck with your guesses people!!!! Ps spot the bra strap mark," she wrote.

Ruth Langsford was among the first to comment: "Oooh, oooh, oooh oooh Baby Love!!," while stylist Angie added: "Looking super beautiful Div."

The Masked Singer judge stepped out in a sequinned dress from Galvan London

A third follower was equally as delighted with her look, writing: "Davina Davina Davina stunning love love this colour on you!!" Luckily, the bra straps went largely unnoticed by fans!

Keeping the rest of her look equally as glamorous, Davina styled her hair in a bouncy blowdry, courtesy of hairstylist and boyfriend Michael Douglas, and kept her makeup look simple with dark eyes by Cheryl Phelps-Gardiner.

Sequinned blue gown, was £1,295 now £518, Galvan @ Matches Fashion

Saturday marked the end of a series of stunning looks for Davina, including her particularly memorable white satin thigh-split dress from Retrofête which was described as a wedding dress on Net-A-Porter. Davina looked gorgeous in the 'Marlene' dress, which was embellished with crystals with a cowl-neck and thigh-split – but she was later forced to defend her outfit choice.

The 53-year-old was subjected to online abuse after one Twitter user claimed she was too "old" to wear the dress.

The harsh tweet had read: "Old over sun-kissed woman should cover up... stunning dress but not for the wrinkly crinkly... demure for the mature." Upon seeing the response, Davina said: "Really sorry. Absolutely no chance of demure over here Sue... growing old disgracefully is far more fun."

