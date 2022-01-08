Frankie Bridge is a vision in silky white dress in romantic photo with husband Wayne The Loose Women star is on a family holiday in the Maldives

Frankie Bridge made sure to enjoy some one-on-one time with her husband Wayne during their family holiday in the Maldives on Friday.

The I'm A Celeb star looked gorgeous in a silky white dress as she cuddled her other half for a late-night photo beside the sea. Frankie's stunning frock hugged her toned figure and she looked picture-perfect as she wrapped her arm around Wayne's waist. The Loose Women star radiated beauty in her makeup-free appearance and wore her sun-kissed hair down in natural waves.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge and husband Wayne enjoy fun workout while holidaying in the Maldives

Joking that Wayne had spent too much time in the sun thanks to his sunburnt face, Frankie captioned the photo: "The one night we remembered to get a picture together… and @waynebridge03… 'had factor 50 on all day!' [crying with laughter emoji] #husband #wife #spf."

Fans loved the glimpse into the couple's romantic night, with one responding to the post: "Beautiful couple." A second said: "You both look amazing!"

Others fell in love with Frankie's dress, with many quizzing her on where they can find it for themselves and branding it "dress goals" and "gorgeous".

Frankie looked gorgeous in her silky dress

Fans may be out of luck though as the former singer revealed in a recent video that she made a conscious effort to pack old clothes instead of buying anything new for her holiday.

"I'm very aware that there's lots of stuff in my wardrobe that I've had and not worn," she explained. "So I made a conscious effort not to bring anything new with me and make sure I wear things that I don't normally wear."

The couple celebrated New Year's in the Maldives with their sons

Frankie and Wayne flew to the Maldives with their children after Christmas and revealed in a post ahead of New Year's Eve that the holiday was a last-minute decision.

She has since been documenting their exotic travels by sharing lots of pictures with her loved ones on social media before the family jetted home to the UK on Saturday.

