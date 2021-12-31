After her stint in the I'm a Celeb castle, Frankie Bridge and her family headed off on a dream holiday, and the star has been sharing plenty of snaps from their trip abroad.

And in her latest, the Loose Women star looked gorgeous as she modelled a green knit bikini with a small clasp as she relaxed at the beach. In the photo shared by the star, only the top half of her bikini was visible, but she'd paired the swimwear with a stunning pair of sunglasses that reflected her husband's, Wayne, legs.

She joked about this in caption, as she jested: "Starting to blend into my surroundings. Ft. Wayne's legs."

The star also took to her main Instagram feed to share a powerful New Year's message, as she posed with her family underneath the night sky.

Frankie, who looked amazing in an eye-catching grey jumpsuit and sandals, wrote: " Happy New Year people!

"While I'm not a fan of the forced pressure of NYE… it is another excuse to be with the people you love and to reflect on the year you've had… good and bad… be kind to yourself… you don't have to be a brand new you by the morning… or even by the end of the year."

Frankie has been enjoying a dreamy holiday

She concluded: "Love you all… you're the best… thanks for sticking with me… old and new."

Her followers her quick to comment and wish her a happy new year, but others loved the sweet family photo, which the star's two young children cuddling up to her.

One said: "Aw omg this is the cutest photo," while a second cooed: "I love how much Carter loves you, happy new year @frankiebridge & @waynebridge03."

A third added: "So so proud of you Frankie!! Forever supporting you," and a fourth posted: "Cutest."

The star shared an important message for the new year

The former Saturdays singer has been a fan of jumpsuits during her dreamy vacation, previously modelling out a blue and white striped one as the family posed in front of a Christmas tree.

Her followers loved the holiday photograph, with one penning: "Love that outfit!!" and another asking: "Where is this jumpsuit from???" Others chimed in with praise for the gorgeous family snap, saying: "What a beautiful picture."

