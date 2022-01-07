Frankie Bridge stuns in beach attire - but son Carter is not impressed The Saturdays singer is recycling her clothes

Frankie Bridge has made a conscious effort to recycle some of her old clothes during her family holiday to the Maldives. However, on Thursday night, after slipping into some beach shorts and a matching vest, her son Carter wasn't impressed with the "short" length of her attire.

MORE: Frankie Bridge makes glamourous appearance after 'issuing stern warning to husband Wayne'

"So I just got ready for dinner, and then Carter here did not approve of my outfit - did you?" she said in a video clip. "What was wrong with it," she asked him, to which her six-year-old son replied: "Too short."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge reveals son Carter was left unimpressed with her 'short' attire

"It was too short," quipped Frankie. "I've got this shorts and vest top that I've had for about eight years that I've probably never worn because I've always felt a bit self-conscious in it."

MORE: Frankie Bridge stuns in baby pink bikini as she continues Maldives family holiday

SEE: Frankie Bridge lights up Instagram with the most stunning sequin dress

The Loose Women star, 32, then told her followers that she made sure to bring some old clothes with her since the trip was so last minute to buy anything new.

"I'm very aware that there's lots of stuff in my wardrobe that I've had and not worn," she explained. "So I made a conscious effort not to bring anything new with me and make sure I wear things that I don't normally wear. I put it on and Carter decided he didn't like it. So if any of my friends want it when I get home, you are welcome to it."

Frankie and her family have been holidaying in the Maldives

Panning towards herself, Frankie revealed how her little boy picked a new outfit which included a breezy white skirt and coordinating bralet.

Frankie and her husband Wayne flew to the Maldives with their children after Christmas and revealed in a post ahead of New Year's Eve that the holiday was a last-minute decision. She has since been documenting their exotic travels by sharing lots of pictures with her loved ones.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.