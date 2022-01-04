Frankie Bridge stuns in baby pink bikini as she continues Maldives family holiday The family are enjoying their time abroad

Frankie Bridge has been making some very special memories with her family whilst holidaying in the Maldives and over the last week has been delighting fans with rare snippets of them all together.

Last week she paid tribute to her firstborn, Parker, and on Monday it was Carter's turn.

The proud mother shared five different images of her son, some including her, and accompanied them with an emotional tribute.

"Aaaand... Then there's Carter Bear …the one who's not scared of the camera… the one who's desperate to be a YouTuber when he's older! … and save the world! Will I still get all the cuddles when he's YouTube famous or an Environmental Scientist? #son #love," she lovingly wrote.

The first snap showed Frankie cuddling Carter, who could be seen wrapped up in a beach towel. The second featured Frankie in a gorgeous baby pink bikini whilst out at sea with her son, who was pictured sweetly smiling at the camera.

The other posts are of Carter, who is his dad's double according to Frankie's followers, posing up a storm whilst the last picture shows him sleeping next to his mum.

Fans of the I'm a Celebrity… star loved the family pictures, with many agreeing she had a "beautiful family".

"Beautiful person and such a beautiful family you have," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Such a cutie x two very handsome boys."

A third added: "Pics are incredible Frankie .....you should be extremely proud ...xx."

Frankie and Wayne flew to the Maldives with their children after Christmas and revealed in a post ahead of New Year's Eve that the holiday was a last-minute decision.

"When I was in the castle… the thing that got me through… was picturing Christmas with the family...especially the Twinnies, and dreaming about being on an island with no one other than Wayne and the boys... so the minute we knew we weren't going to be able to see the ones we love... like so many other people this year... we decided to get out of there and have some much needed family time in the warm!" she explained.