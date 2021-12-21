Frankie Bridge took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to alert her followers with a fabulous campaign with Home Essentials. Followers got a sneak peek into her home and it looks gorgeous!

The 32-year-old captioned the video: "AD I am super excited to be hosting Christmas this year with our family. So I did a little test run with some friends. Of course, I jumped online and got everything from @homeessentialsshop."

The mother-of-two donned an extremely festive dress for the occasion. It was blue, had a deep-V neck, gathered sleeves and was uber sparkly. We're obsessed! We couldn't help but notice that fans were asking in their droves in the comments section where the dress was from. Frankie didn't list who made the fancy frock, so we've found some fabulous alternatives you may like. Keep scrolling!

HELLO! spoke to Frankie recently and she gave us the lowdown on all things stylish. Speaking about her favourite high street shop, she said: "You can't go wrong with Zara, it's just great. The price points are great. They do great blazers. I mean they went for a bit of a dodgy stage not that long ago, but they just do everything right. So yeah, love it!"

And when it comes to the royal she thinks is the best dressed, the star only has eyes for the Duchess of Sussex. "Meghan. I just loved how she dressed before she married Harry to be honest so I just think she always looks great."

Get the look!

Velvet Sequin Cut Out Back Puff Sleeve Dress, £103, Warehouse

Some people have a huge list of style icons, but Frankie keeps it simple. "I don't really have one, but I would say Jessica Alba is someone who I always think just looks effortlessly lovely. Even when you see her out playing with the kids or when she's on a red carpet, she just gets it right."

