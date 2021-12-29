Frankie Bridge's figure-flattering H&M jumpsuit looks perfect on her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge may not have won I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021, but she has been crowned the unofficial queen of the high street.

The Saturdays singer showed off her style prowess in a bargain H&M jumpsuit in her latest Instagram photo, taken during her exotic getaway with husband Wayne Bridge and their sons Parker and Carter. Frankie, 32, looked unreal in her blue and white striped one-piece, which boasted a flattering square neckline and highlighted her toned figure to perfection.

Frankie Bridge's home transformation is amazing

The loose linen number, which is sadly sold out, fell just below the feet and would have looked perfect with an open-toe sandal or a wedge heel on holiday.

The sweet snap saw Frankie cuddling up to her boys with a festive floating Christmas tree shimmering in the background.

Frankie looked lovely in her H&M jumpsuit

She captioned the post: "When I was in the castle… the thing that got me through… was picturing Christmas with the family … especially the Twinnies and dreaming about being on an island with no one other than Wayne and the boys …

"So the minute we knew we weren’t going to be able to see the ones we love… like so many other people this year… we decided to get out of there and have some much needed family time in the warm! #family #christmas".

Frankie jetted off on holiday after Christmas

Frankie's fans were loving the holiday photograph, with one penning: "Love that outfit!!" and another asking: "Where is this jumpsuit from???" Others chimed in with praise for the gorgeous family snap, saying: "What a beautiful picture."

Eyeing up Frankie's jumpsuit for your next holiday? New Look does a very similar version with additional tie detailing on the shoulders – and it's currently reduced to £19 in the winter sale.

Blue Stripe Shirred Tie Strap Jumpsuit, £19, New Look

The mother-of-two has become a bonafide style icon in recent months, sharing her affordable high street picks every Sunday as part of her 'Frankie's Faves' segment on Instagram.

She recently delighted fans when she donned a sequin-covered dress from ASOS for her grand return to Loose Women after weeks in the I'm A Celeb castle.

Frankie recently wowed in a sparkly ASOS dress

Turning heads in the bright orange number, Frankie teamed her glittering midi with wooden platform heels and hoop earrings.

Styling her glossy brunette tresses in beachy waves, the TV star opted for a sunkissed and dewy makeup combo – gorgeous!

