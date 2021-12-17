Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in fitted Zara mini dress for night out with Giovanni Pernice

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly favourite Rose Ayling-Ellis looked seriously stunning when she joined dance partner Giovanni Pernice to film It Takes Two on Thursday evening.

The 27-year-old EastEnders star donned a seriously bright mini dress from Zara featuring a neon green and red floral print to visit the BBC studios. Emerging alongside Giovanni, the duo grinned from ear-to-ear as they posed together after the show. Rose teamed her vibrant bodycon number with a pair of opaque tights and some knee-high suede boots with a chunky heel.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice discuss partnership on It Takes Two

The brunette beauty, who is Strictly's first deaf contestant, wore her long hair down loose in natural waves and added a touch of sparkle to her look thanks to a pair of double hoop statement earrings.

Looking suave as ever, Giovanni donned smart black trousers and a matching shirt and silk tie, paired with a grey checked blazer.

Rose's Zara dress is a steal at £29.99

Rose's lovely Zara dress costs just £29.99 and is still in stock in most sizes – but we predict it's going to fly off the virtual shelves.

Loving bright florals for winter nights? How about River Island's 'Green Floral Tie Neck Mini Dress', which retails at just £34, and would look perfect with tights and boots just like Rose's outfit.

Floral Print Draped Dress, £29.99, Zara

Green Floral Tie Neck Mini Dress, £34, River Island

Meanwhile, Rose praised Giovanni for "accepting" her and revealed they plan to be "friends for life".

Giovanni said: "I have been in the show long enough to be ready to challenge myself and in Rose I had the perfect partner to do that.

Rose and Giovanni have emerged as the fan favourites

"From day one positivity has been the key to our relationship and that's the reason I think we're such a great team.

"I always say I'm the one privileged to be able to do this journey with Rose – if she was doing it with somebody else, I would be quite jealous! Big time."

