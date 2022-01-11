Nicole Scherzinger rides off into the horizon in daring waterside swimsuit video That's how you build inspiration

Nicole Scherzinger is kicking off the new year in a high gear with one of her sensational swimsuit posts, and it's simply stunning!

The singer took to her Instagram to share a clip of herself riding on the water on a jet-ski in a flirty bikini.

While not much of the bikini could be seen in the clip, she posted stories of herself at the beach with boyfriend Thom Evans from the day, in which the brown string two-piece was more visible.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger gets fans talking with latest bikini video

The fit perfectly accentuated her curves and left little to the imagination as Nicole stood on the jet-ski and propelled herself forward in the water.

She paired the daring video with an inspirational message, writing: "It's motivation monday y'all. Stay focused and positive. Call someone and tell them you love them. Let go of things you can't control. You got this!"

The caption for the post read: "Stay on course. Believe. #MotivationMonday #manamonday @mana_movement," and fans were instantly in love.

"Yes queen! thank you for being my inspiration for life," one commented, with another saying: "Happy magical motivating mana monday."

Nicole channeled some Monday inspiration with her latest bikini video

A third simply added: "Absolutely Stunning," with many bombarding the comments section with flame and heart emojis.

The former Pussycat Dolls star gave fans a taste of her more natural beauty with a recent snapshot that also involved some time in the sun.

Nicole took to her social feed to share a sun-kissed selfie from the inside of her car, as her hair cascaded over one side of her face in luscious curls.

She wore a pastel blue hoodie in the shot and sported nude make-up as she calmly smiled and looked radiant.

The singer stunned in a sun-kissed selfie

In the caption, she delivered a heartfelt message as she wrote: "New year, a new day! Another opportunity of seeing life with a little more compassion, gratitude, zest, and love."

