Nicole Scherzinger wows in bodycon sparkles with positive message for fans

Nicole Scherzinger slipped into a dazzling purple bodycon dress to toast to the new year – and fans couldn't get enough.

"That colour wow!" and "That's how you slay into a new year my love" were just some of the comments left underneath Nicole's post.

The singer shared four different images of her posing in the same killer outfit – a long-sleeved velour dress with hundreds of mesmermising sparkles.

Nicole's makeup was glowing too as she opted for amazingly dewy skin, fluffy eyelashes, beautifully groomed brows and a touch of nude lipstick.

The star's dark locks were swept back into a high ponytail, leaving her impressive cheekbones on full display. Her look was finished off to perfection with giant diamond stud earrings.

"The color purple represents royalty, power, wealth, creativity, wisdom, dignity, peace, pride, mystery, independence, and magic. Here’s to a purple-full new year royal family," Nicole wrote alongside the images.

She also took to Instagram Stories to say: "Let's go 2022. Things are looking up."

The Pussycat Dolls star finished off 2021 in style with a pre-Christmas trip to the United Arab Emirates with boyfriend Thom Evans.

Nicole looked absolutely unreal in a bright bikini while posing on the beach. The good looking duo stood for the sweet snap, but all eyes were on the singer in her ultra flattering swimwear. She joked: "If I stand on my tippy toes will it make my legs look longer?!"

Fans left a trail of love heart emojis and flame emojis in the comments section to express their love for the post. Couple goals if you ask us!

The couple are approaching their two-year anniversary together, and for their first one Thom dedicated a short but very sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." She immediately wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

