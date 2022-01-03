Nicole Scherzinger dons scene-stealing red gown for incredible new photos

Nicole Scherzinger certainly knows what it's like to command the spotlight, and she did just that with her latest social media post.

The singer took to Instagram to share pictures from her cover shoot for BASIC Magazine's new issue, and she looked downright incredible.

She wore a red gown, almost like a heightened version of a flamenco dress, featuring gigantic pleats in the skirt that cascaded around her.

It was her legs that really stole the show, though, as they were bronzed and glistened in the dim light while she held on to them.

They were accentuated further with a pair of stark black heels in contrast to the red dress, further highlighting it with her jet black hair and bold red lip.

Nicole struck a more seductive pose in the second shot she shared, bringing her leg up to her chest as she stared straight at the camera.

"BASIC Exclusive Release of #Vendetta Issue 18 starring NICOLE SCHERZINGER," the caption read, along with a snippet from her cover story.

The singer donned a cascading red gown for the cover of BASIC Magazine

It concluded by saying: "BASIC spoke to the Hollywood icon about her multifaceted career, surviving heartbreak, and the struggles of uncovering a strong sense of self."

Fans were immediately sent into a tailspin and couldn't help bombarding the comments section with flame and heart emojis.

One excitedly wrote: "THE DAY IT CAME OUT IS THE DAY I BOUGHT IT, I'M JUST SO EXCITED," with another saying: "These pictures are so beautiful." Many others inundated her look and dress with compliments as well.

The Pussycat Dolls star celebrated the new year with her partner Thom Evans in another fantastic outfit, this time consisting of a wrap dress.

Nicole and Thom celebrated new year's together in style

She wore a light skin-colored mini wrap dress which was covered in sequins and featured a plunging neckline that accentuated her figure, while Thom wore a casual blue button down with black pants.

