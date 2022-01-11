Miranda Lambert surprises fans with music news as she dons sparkly 'cowboy' look It's cowboy time

Miranda Lambert fans can rejoice as the singer took to social media to reveal an exciting bit of career news that will be unfolding quite soon.

MORE: Miranda Lambert turns heads in mini dress with a twist as she counts down to exciting career moment

The country star shared that the music video for her latest single, If I Was a Cowboy, would be dropping on 12 January at 7PM ET.

The post featured a collage of shots from the video, which will feature Miranda wearing a sparkly all-black cowboy ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert showcases incredible generosity in heartwarming video

A dazzling rhinestone cowboy hat is perched over her flowing blonde locks and a Western pantsuit with silver fringe on the legs is paired with a chunky belt to highlight her hourglass figure.

Fans took to the comments to share their excitement for the upcoming release, with one writing: "AHHHH! CAN'T WAIT!!!" and another saying: "Omg yes. This song makes me so happy."

MORE: Miranda Lambert delights fans with yet another exciting announcement to kick off the new year

A third added: "Yay can't wait!! Love this song! Listen to it on the daily," with one also commenting: "Yeehaw & rhinestones. Love to see it," and many simply using cowboy emojis.

Miranda revealed she would be dropping a music video for her single If I Was a Cowboy

The Mama's Broken Heart performer further teased the video with an Instagram Reel she shared which featured a snippet from the upcoming clip.

It saw Miranda confidently strut into a saloon, leaving all the patrons turning their heads in surprise - and giving viewers a closer look at her fabulous cowboy attire.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's eye-popping engagement ring - and how it compares to ex Blake Shelton's

MORE: Miranda Lambert stuns in leather mini skirt for long-awaited announcement

"Wanted by the law but the laws don't apply to me…'If I Was A Cowboy' Music Video premieres tomorrow at 7pm ET," she captioned the clip.

Fans were, once again, left ecstatic, inundating the comments section with the cowboy, flame, and heart emojis in anticipation.\

The singer dons a cowboy ensemble of her own for her upcoming video

"Best 11 seconds," one enthusiastically wrote, with another adding: "Another great song! Can't wait for the video," with a third commenting: "From this long time RanFan, I cannot wait to see this. Exciting!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.