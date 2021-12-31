Miranda Lambert models tasseled mini dress as she teases exciting news for 2022 The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Miranda Lambert is not only a talented singer but a fashion designer too and has her own clothing range, Idyllwind by Miranda Lambert.

To mark the end of the year, the country star has put together a montage of some of her favorite looks, including a stylish tasseled deep purple mini dress, which she wore while posing alongside a horse.

The award-winning star teamed the design with a pair of metallic cowboy boots and a statement necklace.

Other looks included a pair of leather trousers teamed with a denim shirt, and a tasseled leather jacket.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert shares surprising news about CMA performance

Alongside the footage, Miranda teased some exciting news about the coming year's collection having had a meeting about the new collection.

She wrote: "Right before Christmas we had an @idyllwind meeting to go over next year’s clothing and I cannot wait to show y’all what we’ve got coming in 2022. Follow @idyllwind to stay tuned…"

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Bring on 2022!" while another wrote: "These are great, love your fashion style." A third added: "You look so beautiful in every outfit, I can't wait!"

Miranda Lambert teased some exciting news while modelling her stylish outfits

Miranda first introduced her clothing line in 2017 before launching it a year later, and it has been going from strength to strength ever since.

The star is currently enjoying a much-deserved rest following a hectic few months of shows.

While she has been keeping a low profile, fans will be delighted to watch her perform on New Year's Eve, as she will be taking part in the star-studded New Years' Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS.

Miranda has a fabulous sense of style

Miranda will be joined alongside the likes of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce.

In the new year the singer will be back performing, and will even be one of the headlining acts for the Country to Country music festival, which will hit London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

