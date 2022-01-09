Miranda Lambert delights fans with yet another exciting announcement to kick off the new year The country singer has a legion of fans around the world

Miranda Lambert had some exciting news to share with her loyal fans over the weekend, and they won't have long to wait either!

The country singer took to Instagram to reveal the premiere date for The Marfa Tapes documentary where she features alongside Jack Ingham and Jon Randall.

It offers a glimpse inside the making of the 2021 album of the same name, which was recently nominated for Best Country Album at the Annual Grammy Awards.

The Marfa Tapes even features candid interviews and behind-the-scene footage from the recording session, which took place over five days in November 2020.

Alongside a preview of the film, seeing the singer perform Geraldene in the desert in Texas at sunset, Miranda wrote on Instagram: "The Marfa Tapes Film is coming to @paramountplus on January 20! @jackingram @jonrandallmusic."

Fans were quick to show their support for the star's latest achievement, with many responding with love heart emojis and messages of congratulations. "Can't wait for this," one wrote, while another commented: "Great news," alongside a clapping emoji and a love heart emoji. A third added: "So excited!"

Miranda Lambert is set for a busy 2022

The Marfa Tapes was mainly recorded outdoors with just a pair of mics and acoustic guitars.

This isn't the only exciting announcement Miranda has made this week either, as the country superstar also confirmed "round two" of The Bandwagon Tour – her co-headlining tour with Little Big Town, that first went on the road in 2018.

Miranda has a legion of fans around the world

She told her fans: "The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town is BACK. This is one of the most fun tours I've ever done. See y'all for round two! Presale begins Jan 11."

The 15-date tour – which will also see Miranda and Little Big Town joined by special guests The Cadillac Three – kicks off in Houston, TX, on 6 May before stops in Charleston, SC, West Palm Beach, FL, Cincinnati, OH, and wrapping up in Camden, NJ, on 11 June.

