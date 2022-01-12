Jennifer Hudson stuns in strapless dress and incredible jewels

Jennifer Hudson won applause from her fans after sharing some stunning images from her latest jaw-dropping photoshoot.

The Respect star oozed confidence on the cover of W magazine's latest issue, rocking a white figure-hugging strapless gown by Dior and dripping in Bulgari diamonds. Jennifer highlighted her trim waist with a matching fabric belt and kept her makeup simple with a glossy lip, highlighted cheeks, and winged eyeliner.

The real showstopper was her incredible hair, which was styled into an exaggerated, bouffant style that had plenty of volume.

A second image saw the singer wearing another strapless design, this time by Fendi, which featured a colorful, patterned bodice and flowing train.

Thanking her glam squad, Jennifer captioned the exquisite snaps: "So honored to cover @wmag for their Best Performances issue! Check out the full article at wmagazine.com (link in bio)!

"And thanks to the amazing team of artists who worked on this fabulous shoot."

Jennifer looked gorgeous in Dior

Fans went wild over her appearance, with one responding: "Yessssss to that hair! You know I love me the big haired Jhud!!! Hahah." A second said: "Just so absolutely stunning!"

A third added: "I love everything about this," and a fourth remarked: "OMG you look amazing."

In the accompanying interview, the singer and actress revealed how Aretha Franklin told her that she wanted Jennifer to play her in the film Respect, based on her life.

Jennifer also rocked Fendi and Bulgari jewels

She explained: "We had breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York City. That was our first sit-down meeting about me portraying her. And then, eight years after that, that's when she called me and said, 'I've made my decision, and it is you who I want to play me.'

"I was very excited in the moment that I learned that she wanted me to play her. But then, the next second, like, 'Oh my god. Like, it's Aretha Franklin. Where do you even start?' So, it's exciting, but the scariest thing at the same time."

