Jennifer Hudson is gearing up for a huge moment in her career after it was announced that she will be performing at this year's Country Music Awards, but the news left some of her fans a little bewildered.

The Country Music Association broke the news and said in a statement: "Singer, actress and star of the acclaimed Aretha Franklin biographical musical drama Respect, Hudson will perform on the CMA Awards stage for the first time."

MORE: Inside Jennifer Hudson's majestic $3million Chicago home

They also announced it on Instagram along with more performers who will hit the stage, including Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Zac Brown Band.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson falls in love with beautiful mural of Aretha Franklin

While fans were super excited at the latest list for the line-up there were some who stated: "Jennifer Hudson isn't country," and asked: "Why is Jennifer Hudson performing at the Country Music Awards?"

Fans were looking forward to the event though, and the singer's performance is bound to be a huge hit.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson shows off impressive abs in very short cropped top

SEE: Jennifer Hudson looks incredible hula-hooping in daring bodysuit

Jennifer graced the cover Ebony magazine earlier this year and spoke to the publication about her incredible role as the queen of soul Aretha Franklin in Respect.

Jennifer will perform at the Country Music Awards for the first time

"I feel like that's where the respect comes from, when you can value what it is you have and let that light shine," she explained.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's tragic past, and how it has shaped her today

"And for me, that's the whole premise of Respect. Once Aretha found her light, her voice, and she used it for herself, that's when we got our queen of soul."

Jennifer is sure to wow for the awards

She added that the role had "inspired" her to own "own mine that much more" and that "finding" and "celebrating that" was key.

The CMA awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan, and will broadcast LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, 10 November (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.