Jennifer Hudson always looks incredible, and the Respect actress proved it on Wednesday as she posed in a showstopping red dress.

The 39-year-old was covering Ebony magazine, and she turned heads in the gorgeous gown, complete with a stunning headpiece with netting that covered her face and roses adorning her head.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "September Cover, @ebonymagazine! Wow! Thank u EBONY for my timeless cover shoot. This was very special. Yal did that!"

She then tagged several people involved with the photoshoot and the production of the magazine.

Fans went wild in the comments, with one penning an incredible compliment for the singer. "In a league of your own," they said. "I get so tired of people trying to compare your gifts to other artists. You are of a different breed and I LOVE that you OWN the lane that you are in!"

A second added: "You are so amazing and a hard worker we love to see it," while a several others simply wrote words like "gorgeous" or "stunning".

The star looked amazing in the showstopping look

More fans also simply posted heart or crown emojis.

Jennifer covered the publication to speak about her incredible role as the queen of soul Aretha Franklin in Respect, which was released last week.

"I feel like that's where the respect comes from, when you can value what it is you have and let that light shine," she explained.

"And for me, that's the whole premise of Respect. Once Aretha found her light, her voice, and she used it for herself, that's when we got our queen of soul."

She added that the role had "inspired" her to own "own mine that much more" and that "finding" and "celebrating that" was key.

The star always looks amazing!

The Dreamgirls star wowed her fans last month when she when she wore a stunning mini-dress which showed off her fabulous physique.

While the short garment showed off her killer legs, it had an added detail of a long scarf which Jennifer had draped casually around her.

The mother-of-one famously shed 80lbs after the birth of her son in 2009. She went on a weight loss journey which saw her go from a size 16 to a size 6.

She has managed to maintain her figure with a healthy diet and a little exercise too.

