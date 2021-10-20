Jennifer Hudson turns heads in stunning leopard-print swimsuit

Jennifer Hudson knows how to command attention, and the Respect star proved that on Tuesday as she covered Elle magazine in a stunning leopard-print swimsuit.

The singer looked phenomenal in the one-piece, which wrapped around her neck, as she also styled out a mesmerising multicolored coat, featuring shades of yellow, pink and blue, that perfectly highlighted her beautifully toned legs. Jennifer had her hair styled in an impressive updo, and her nails were painted with a striking blue. In the caption, she wrote: "Women In Hollywood!

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson falls in love with gorgeous Aretha Franklin mural

"November cover of @elleusa. I had such a blast doing this interview and shoot. Thank u @ninagarcia and this incredible team!"

She then praised the team that made her look picture-perfect for the jaw-dropping shoot.

Understandably, her fans were floored by the stunning photos, as one said: "Come through queen," and a second enthused: "This thigh though…maam! You BETTA!!!!"

A third added: "Obsessed sis," while others were stunned into silence, commenting with strings of heart and flame emojis.

The star looked gorgeous!

Jennifer covered the publication shortly after winning an award at their Elle Women in Hollywood event, and during her acceptance speech she praised the late Aretha Franklin, who she portrayed in her latest hit film.

"As I came in tonight, I couldn't help but to look around the room at all the women, to see how well we take up space today," she said. "And I related that to playing Miss Franklin because, doing the research, I was studying the era she grew up in, where women didn't have the capacity, the opportunity, the chance to speak their minds or take up space."

However, she told the crowd that she believed they were on the "right track" and she revealed that it was Aretha's "faith that she had in women" that helped get her through the filming process.

Jennifer always has us obsessed with her looks

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old turned heads in a gorgeous red dress as she appeared on the cover of Ebony.

The star looked sensational in the gorgeous gown, complete with a stunning headpiece with netting that covered her face and roses adorning her head.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "September Cover, @ebonymagazine! Wow! Thank u EBONY for my timeless cover shoot. This was very special. Yal did that!"

Fans went wild in the comments, with one penning an incredible compliment for the singer. "In a league of your own," they said. "I get so tired of people trying to compare your gifts to other artists. You are of a different breed and I LOVE that you OWN the lane that you are in!"

