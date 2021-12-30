Jennifer Hudson poses up a storm inside $3million mansion in gorgeous dress She looked as flawless as ever!

Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress.

The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.

And her hair was perfectly done, and left one fan claiming that she resembled the Egyptian princess Cleopatra.

The Respect star chose to leave her caption mostly blank, only using the sparkle emoji, but given how amazing she looked, it's hard to choose words to describe her.

But fans made an attempt anyway, as one complimented: "Jee-SUS! You ate this entire look," and another added: "I love your creativity! You just keep elevating the game."

A third enthused: "YOU LOOKING FIERCE GIRL," and a fourth wrote: "Gorgeous, love this look worthy woman."

Jennifer looked like perfection

Many others called the Where You At singer "beautiful" or commented solely with flame and heart emojis.

The star has had a high fashion game for years now, and she demonstrated that earlier this month when she blew her fans away with a jaw-dropping tri-colored dress that consisted of streaks of red, gold and black.

The garment, which hugged her figure and showcased her incredibly toned legs, was mainly made up of the red print, with a small streak of gold running across her chest and down her body, while the black made up an underarm segment and the lining of the item.

In her caption, the singer and actress paid an emotional tribute, as she wrote: "Thank u @criticschoice. Last night was so special.

The star always has the best looks

"Your support means so much to me and to the entire cast and crew of @RespectMovie. It's such an honor to be included with this talented group of artists."

She added: "We are all blessed to be beneficiaries of Miss Franklin's lasting legacy. I am truly grateful! #CelebrateBlackCinema #criticschoice #RespectMovie."

And her fans rushed to the commets to gush over her lavish outfit.

One commented: "I like the outfit tho...So beautiful and the colors mean a lot to me...Congratulations," and a second said: "Another excellent image of the 'First Lady of Song'."

