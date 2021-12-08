Jennifer Hudson commands attention in gorgeous tricolor dress

Jennifer Hudson seriously left her fans impressed on Tuesday as she won the Actress Award for Film at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television for her role in Respect.

But not only did the groundbreaking star win big at the ceremony, she also dazzled in a gorgeous tricolor minidress consisting of streaks of red, gold and black. The garment, which hugged her figure and showcased her incredibly toned legs, was mainly made up of the red print, with a small streak of gold running across her chest and down her body, while the black made up an underarm segment and the lining of the item.

In her caption, the singer and actress paid an emotional tribute, as she wrote: "Thank u @criticschoice. Last night was so special.

"Your support means so much to me and to the entire cast and crew of @RespectMovie. It's such an honor to be included with this talented group of artists."

She added: "We are all blessed to be beneficiaries of Miss Franklin's lasting legacy. I am truly grateful! #CelebrateBlackCinema #criticschoice #RespectMovie."

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the 40-year-old for her incredible achievement, but some were also focused on her lavish ensemble.

Jennifer shared an emotional message as she picked up the award

One commented: "I like the outfit tho...So beautiful and the colors mean a lot to me...Congratulations," and a second said: "Another excellent image of the 'First Lady of Song'."

Several congratulatory fans even tipped her for a possible Oscar for her portrayal of soul singer Aretha Franklin.

It's thought that the 2022 Oscars may be a battle of the biopics with Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson and Kristen Stewart all frontrunners to pick up best actress nominations.

If Jennifer does pick up the award, it will be her second Oscar, as in 2006 she picked up one for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in Dreamgirls.

She was supported by close friend Halle Berry

Among those who praised the actress was close friend Halle Berry, who also had a major fashion moment in a daring Christian Siriano gown.

The outfit consisted of a high-low skirt, a wide belted waist and a low V-neckline, from the designer's pre-fall 2022 collection.

