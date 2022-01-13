Christina Aguilera stuns in snakeskin bodysuit in photos you won't forget She brings it to you every time

Christina Aguilera's recent fashion statements have left many jaws on the floor, but her latest post might just be one of her most stellar.

MORE: Christina Aguilera shares risqué photos as she celebrates milestone occasion

The singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from another one of her shoots, where she posed in a very eye-catching ensemble.

She sported a skin-tight silver snakeskin bodysuit that featured a turtleneck, and left her voluminous blonde hair loose.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera confirms global stream of LadyLand performance

The outfit showed off her supreme curves and she even teamed it with a matching pair of sunglasses and wide-legged blue jeans.

Fans instantly took to the comments in droves to rave over the shots and Christina's beauty, with one fan simply writing: "QUEEN [flame emoji] Love it!"

MORE: Christina Aguilera is all elegance and ruffles for show-stopping People's Choice performance

Another said: "I don't know which is my favorite I'll take all," with a third adding: "Slay...that's all I have to say," and one theorizing: "XTINA AS EMMA FROST ON MCU."

Christina's snakeskin outfit had fans feeling the heat

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker strut into the new year with another one of her show-stopping looks, sharing a throwback clip on her social feed to mark the moment.

In the clip from the singer's appearance at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, she wore a pair of skin-tight black leather pants, paired with a blazer that featured an intricately designed cut-out.

MORE: Christina Aguilera excites fans in lace ensemble with incredible People's Choice news

MORE: Christina Aguilera leaves jaws on the floor in extravagant gown for red carpet return

The revealing cut showed off a lot of skin and her cleavage and was trimmed with red crystals, and the 41-year-old finished off with her hair styled in a sleek do and lacy black gloves.

Christina walked down a hallway, presumably a hotel lobby, showing off the look and her sensational figure as she made her way to the ceremony.

The singer strut into the new year with a throwback to the Latin Grammys

"Still walking into 2022 like…" she captioned the clip, and fans and celebrities alike in the comments were sent, once again, into a frenzy.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.