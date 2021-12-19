Christina Aguilera shares risqué photos as she celebrates milestone occasion Beautiful in every single way

Christina Aguilera is proving that she clearly knows how to age just like fine wine with a new series of pictures she shared.

The singer took to social media to post shots from a new photoshoot where she stripped bare, only sporting her signature blonde locks and a pair of latex gloves.

She covered her modesty with her hair and hands, on occasion even adding a pair of black sunglasses to the mix.

The revealing photoshoot commemorated her 41st birthday, which she celebrated on 18 December, and she simply captioned it: "XTINA XLI."

Fans immediately went wild over the shots and flocked to the comments to say so, with many sending birthday wishes and heart emojis her way.

One wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE!!!" Another commented: "You're SO PERFECT," with a third adding: "You are a beautiful queen! HBD my love Queentina."

Christina participated in a risqué photoshoot to celebrate her 41st birthday

The Genie In a Bottle singer has had a banner year, slowly making her return to performing on stage and dropping two singles to usher in her second Spanish language album.

Christina was also the recipient of the People's Choice Music Icon award at the most recent awards ceremony and took to the stage to perform her newest releases.

She donned a series of outfits for her show-stopping routine for the night, one of which was a yellow wrap gown and the other a stripped-down bodysuit with chaps.

But it was her most elegant look for her set, a black ruffled see-through gown that really turned some serious heads.

The singer took to the stage to perform her latest Spanish singles

The design featured a corset with sheer detailing as well as sleeves made of a mesh fabric, and transitioned into a giant skirt of ruffles.

The gown created a dramatic effect that went perfectly with her performance of the ballad Somos Nada, which received rave reviews from fans.

