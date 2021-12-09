Christina Aguilera is all elegance and ruffles for show-stopping People's Choice performance You won't forget this

Christina Aguilera made sure that fans would remember her performance at the People's Choice Awards for a long time with her extravagant on-stage look.

She donned a series of outfits for her show-stopping routine for the night, one of which was a yellow wrap gown and the other a stripped-down bodysuit with chaps.

But it was her most elegant look for her set, a black ruffled see-through gown that really turned some serious heads.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera confirms global stream of LadyLand performance

The design featured a corset with sheer detailing as well as sleeves made of a mesh fabric, and transitioned into a giant skirt of ruffles.

The gown created a dramatic effect that went perfectly with her performance of the song Somos Nada from her upcoming Spanish-language album.

Christina shared snippets from her night on social media, writing: "People's Choice Music Icon," and fans instantly began flooding the comments with heart and flame emojis.

"Epic performance!!!! Congratulations, Queen X," one wrote, with another saying: "All the fighters here cheering you on, Icon."

Christina wore a dramatic black sheer ruffled gown for her performance

A third commented: "Not just an icon, you are a living legend. A TRUE LIVING LEGEND. I love you," with one adding: "You sounded and looked so amazing."

The Candyman performer was honored with the first ever Music Icon award at the ceremony, which also marked her return to awards show performances.

She shared the incredible news about her achievement last week with fans on Instagram, writing: "It's an honor to receive the first-ever Music Icon award at this year's #PCAs! So excited to return to the awards stage and celebrate on December 7!"

Christina also posted a snippet from the Somos Nada music video as she revealed to fans that she would be performing the song at the affair.

Fans lauded the singer's dynamite routine at the People's Choice Awards

"I'm so excited to return to the #PCAs stage with a special performance featuring 'Somos Nada'! Can't wait to see all the #Fighters in the audience," she wrote.

