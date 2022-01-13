Rebel Wilson stuns in pink mini dress in candid new photo The Pitch Perfect star is back in Australia

Rebel Wilson is relishing her time back home in her native Australia and enjoying some much-needed 'me time' following a hectic 2021.

The Senior Year star enjoyed a spot of relaxation on Thursday as she soaked up the sun on a huge lounge chair in her garden. Rebel certainly looked the part too, rocking a bold pink, oversized mini dress that highlighted her incredible weight loss efforts and showed off her toned legs.

Accessorizing with a straw hat and sunglasses, Rebel couldn't wipe the smile from her face in the candid shot shared on her Instagram Stories, which saw her giggling hysterically as she gazed off into the distance.

Rebel is in the best shape of her life after embarking on a 'year of health' in 2020 and has lost 77lbs since she began her wellness journey.

She previously revealed the simple exercise that she took up in order to help her reach her target weight – walking.

Rebel looked gorgeous in her candid backyard photo

Instead of grueling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel admitted that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".

At the start of her transformation, the 41-year-old attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine. Of course, Rebel also tweaked her diet, placing an emphasis on nutritious, high-protein foods.

Rebel has lost over 77lbs

"The goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."

Rebel continued: "What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life."

Speaking of why she waited until her 40s to overhaul her health and wellbeing, she explained: "It just wasn't a priority, and I didn't know how to do it right.

"I never properly considered wellness from all angles. But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go."

