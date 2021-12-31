Rebel Wilson commands attention in golden dress perfect for date night Starting the new year with a bang!

Rebel Wilson is already enjoying 2022 as the Australian actress welcomed in the new year near a luxurious pool – and she ended the year with a strong fashion choice.

SEE: 7 best celebrity Christmas bikini photos: Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan, Rebel Wilson & more

The Pitch Perfect star made sure she was the center of attention as she posed up a storm in a golden see-through dress – and she looked as flawless as ever. The material shone underneath the lights, as her native Australia provided a beautiful backdrop for the actress to wave goodbye to the year. She paired her outfit with black shoes and held a champagne flute to start the year off just right.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson shows off her eye-catching outfit

Rebel didn't reveal where she was celebrating the new year, but she stood on outdoor cushions with a gorgeous infinity pool stretching out below here. The pool had already been well-used during the day, as an inflatable was seen floating in the water.

LOOK: Rebel Wilson enjoys girls' night with lookalike sisters – see rare family photo

DISCOVER: Rebel Wilson reveals unexpected rainbow addition to chic mansion – and wow

In her caption, she wrote: "Starting the New Year off strong! HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from downunder!"

And her fans were quick to react to the post, with it gaining over 94,000 likes in under an hour.

One enthused: "Happy New Year! Here we come 2022!" while a second added: "You look amazing. Super fan since always."

Rebel made the best fashion choice to welcome in 2022

A third commented: "Oh you look fabulous. I love the dress x," while a fourth simply said: "So stun."

Many others wished the 41-year-old a happy new year, and more were just left speechless by her killer fashion as they left heart and flame emojis in the comments.

SEE: Rebel Wilson turns heads in gorgeous mini-skirt

MORE: Rebel Wilson seriously turns heads in elegant floral wrap dress

The star has been impressing her fans as of late with the results of her 'year of health' and she really showed off her efforts earlier this week as she posed in some purple leggings.

The clothing perfectly hugged her figure and she looked gorgeous as she paired the item with some trendy sneakers and a white T-shirt.

The star has been looking phenomenal throughout the year

The actress was about to start a tennis match with a friend, who shared several clips on her Instagram Stories.

MORE: Rebel Wilson has fans feeling the festive spirit in sensational feather and sequin outfit

MORE: Rebel Wilson shares rare photo alongside her lookalike mom for celebratory reason

In the first, the Pooch Perfect presenter made sure to stretch before her fitness routine, and she had a jaw-dropping background with the Sydney Harbour Bridge captured in the distance.

Rebel looked in her element as she easily returned serves during a singles game, before teaming up with her friend to take part in a doubles match.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.